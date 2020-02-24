Namaste Trump: PM Modi Arrives in a Range Rover SUV to Receive US President at Ahmedabad Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in a black Range Rover has become a common sight these days, as Prime Minister of India has ditched the armoured BMW 7-series to replace it with SUVs. To receive the US President who is one a two day tour of India, PM Modi arrived at the Ahemdabad Airport in his black-coloured armoured Range Rover SUV. This is not the first time that PM Modi has used this SUV as he was first spotted arriving in a Range Rover at the Independence Day 2017.

The customised BMW 7-series has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official car since he took over in May 2014. As per various reports on the internet, PM’s BMW was right up until the dummy run on 13th August, 2017 but he finally arrived in a Range Rover. The reason for the sudden change was not clarified. The move may be due to some security reasons.

The SUV in which Narendra Modi came is a 2010 Range Rover HSE which packs a 5.0-litre, V8 engine. The luxury SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover which is owned by Indian auto major, Tata Motors.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, will be riding in the famed Cadillac One, armoured presidential limo also known as 'The Beast'.