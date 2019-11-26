Narain Karthikeyan Wins SUPER GT x DTM Special Exchange Race in Honda NSX GT
Narain Karthikeyan drove his way to victory in his 2019 Modulo Epson Honda NSX–GT in 57’38.362 minutes.
Narain Karthikeyan wins the Super GT X DTM - Picture 1, (Image source: Honda)
Narain Karthikeyan, Honda’s SUPER GT Racer for team Modulo Nakajima Racing, marked his win in SUPER GT x DTM Special Exchange Battle, held on Sunday at Fuji Speedway, Japan. With a distinction of being India’s first Formula 1 driver, Narain drove his way to victory in his 2019 Modulo Epson Honda NSX–GT in 57’38.362 minutes. Beating over 22 rivals while overcoming 3 separate safety car interventions and braving unfavourable weather conditions, Karthikeyan created some spectacular racing moments on the race track with a splendid finish.
Speaking about this win, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said “We would like to congratulate ace driver from India Narain Karthikeyan and his team Modulo Nakajima Racing for this tremendous victory in SUPER GT x DTM. With the win, Karthikayen has added yet another feat to his illustrious career, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”
SUPER GT X DTM Dream Race was a special racing event jointly by Japanese SUPER GT Series and DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Master). In two races over 55 minutes plus one lap - one each on Saturday and Sunday, the cars of the two touring car series competed against each other.
