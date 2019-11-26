Narain Karthikeyan Wins SUPER GT x DTM Special Exchange Race in Honda NSX GT

Narain Karthikeyan, Honda’s SUPER GT Racer for team Modulo Nakajima Racing, marked his win in SUPER GT x DTM Special Exchange Battle, held on Sunday at Fuji Speedway, Japan. With a distinction of being India’s first Formula 1 driver, Narain drove his way to victory in his 2019 Modulo Epson Honda NSX–GT in 57’38.362 minutes. Beating over 22 rivals while overcoming 3 separate safety car interventions and braving unfavourable weather conditions, Karthikeyan created some spectacular racing moments on the race track with a splendid finish.

Speaking about this win, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said “We would like to congratulate ace driver from India Narain Karthikeyan and his team Modulo Nakajima Racing for this tremendous victory in SUPER GT x DTM. With the win, Karthikayen has added yet another feat to his illustrious career, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

SUPER GT X DTM Dream Race was a special racing event jointly by Japanese SUPER GT Series and DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Master). In two races over 55 minutes plus one lap - one each on Saturday and Sunday, the cars of the two touring car series competed against each other.

