1-min read

Narcos - This Modified Royal Enfield Borrows its Name from the Popular Netflix Series

Taking a strange inspiration from the series from Netflix, a Bangalore based customization house has modified a Royal Enfield into a mean looking custom motorcycle called ‘Narcos’,

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 30, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
Modified Royal Enfield Narcos. (Image: Bulleteer Customs)
Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug lord from Colombia had a huge influence on the popular culture, most famous among which is the series from Netflix named ‘Narcos’. Taking a strange inspiration, Bulleteer Customs, a Bangalore based customization house has modified a Royal Enfield into a mean looking custom motorcycle called ‘Narcos’, which probably is as interesting as the design of the motorcycle itself.

While there is no information on the base machine, given the chassis design, we are thinking out loud that Bulleteer Customs has used a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500, and built a heavily modified machine over it, that is hard to miss on the roads.

The front end comes with upside down fork with black finish, while the stock swingarm has been replaced with a custom unit that has allowed them to install a monoshock at the rear, which is neatly hidden under the seat. The custom fenders and the tank have a white, blue paint job with black stripes. There’s an interesting bullet chamber imprint on the tank.



The single seat gives the bike a Bobber-like appeal, and the LED tail light is integrated into the seat. The lifted bars and the forward-set footpegs result in a laid-back riding stance, akin to the Thunderbird design. The side panels have been replaced with custom ones bearing the ‘Bulleteer Customs’ logo.

There’s a black treatment to the powertrain with two large chrome exhausts, one of which is non functional. Apart from the colour, the engine appears to be stock. Both the front and rear alloy wheels come with meatier rubber, with the rear using a likely 160-section unit.

The handlebars get bar-end indicator, which offers a fine balance between form and functionality and the instrumentation is aftermarket as well. The brakes have been upgraded as well, with the petal disc and Bybre radial caliper up front; and a disc at the rear.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
