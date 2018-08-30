English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narcos - This Modified Royal Enfield Borrows its Name from the Popular Netflix Series
Taking a strange inspiration from the series from Netflix, a Bangalore based customization house has modified a Royal Enfield into a mean looking custom motorcycle called ‘Narcos’,
Modified Royal Enfield Narcos. (Image: Bulleteer Customs)
Loading...
Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug lord from Colombia had a huge influence on the popular culture, most famous among which is the series from Netflix named ‘Narcos’. Taking a strange inspiration, Bulleteer Customs, a Bangalore based customization house has modified a Royal Enfield into a mean looking custom motorcycle called ‘Narcos’, which probably is as interesting as the design of the motorcycle itself.
While there is no information on the base machine, given the chassis design, we are thinking out loud that Bulleteer Customs has used a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500, and built a heavily modified machine over it, that is hard to miss on the roads.
The front end comes with upside down fork with black finish, while the stock swingarm has been replaced with a custom unit that has allowed them to install a monoshock at the rear, which is neatly hidden under the seat. The custom fenders and the tank have a white, blue paint job with black stripes. There’s an interesting bullet chamber imprint on the tank.
The single seat gives the bike a Bobber-like appeal, and the LED tail light is integrated into the seat. The lifted bars and the forward-set footpegs result in a laid-back riding stance, akin to the Thunderbird design. The side panels have been replaced with custom ones bearing the ‘Bulleteer Customs’ logo.
There’s a black treatment to the powertrain with two large chrome exhausts, one of which is non functional. Apart from the colour, the engine appears to be stock. Both the front and rear alloy wheels come with meatier rubber, with the rear using a likely 160-section unit.
The handlebars get bar-end indicator, which offers a fine balance between form and functionality and the instrumentation is aftermarket as well. The brakes have been upgraded as well, with the petal disc and Bybre radial caliper up front; and a disc at the rear.
While there is no information on the base machine, given the chassis design, we are thinking out loud that Bulleteer Customs has used a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500, and built a heavily modified machine over it, that is hard to miss on the roads.
The front end comes with upside down fork with black finish, while the stock swingarm has been replaced with a custom unit that has allowed them to install a monoshock at the rear, which is neatly hidden under the seat. The custom fenders and the tank have a white, blue paint job with black stripes. There’s an interesting bullet chamber imprint on the tank.
The single seat gives the bike a Bobber-like appeal, and the LED tail light is integrated into the seat. The lifted bars and the forward-set footpegs result in a laid-back riding stance, akin to the Thunderbird design. The side panels have been replaced with custom ones bearing the ‘Bulleteer Customs’ logo.
There’s a black treatment to the powertrain with two large chrome exhausts, one of which is non functional. Apart from the colour, the engine appears to be stock. Both the front and rear alloy wheels come with meatier rubber, with the rear using a likely 160-section unit.
The handlebars get bar-end indicator, which offers a fine balance between form and functionality and the instrumentation is aftermarket as well. The brakes have been upgraded as well, with the petal disc and Bybre radial caliper up front; and a disc at the rear.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why Michael Jackson Brings Back the Happiest Memory I Have of My Mother
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...