NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY WEEK 2023: The National Road Safety Week will be commemorated in India beginning from January 11 until January 17. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has organized this awareness week with the aim of encouraging road safety practices among people. This will involve activities including workshops, seminars, and free fatigue checks of truck drivers and educating them about road safety.

The World Road Statistics, 2018 ranked India first in terms of road fatalities across 199 countries. The Central and State governments in India have come together in an effort to decrease road fatalities. Read on to find more:

Road Safety Week 2023: History

The first National Road Safety Week was introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and observed in 1989. This year marks the 34th National Road Safety Week. The week will emphasize the importance of prioritizing safety when travelling by any mode of transportation.

This is a crucial step in light of the rising number of deaths from accidents. The number of people killed in car accidents in 2016 was 1.50 lakh, with the figure falling to 1.47 lakh in 2017. However, the following year, in 2018, it grew to 1.49 lakh, as per the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report.

To tackle this problem the central government introduced the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in 2019. Its aim was to improve road safety in Indian states. Several recommendations from the Group of State Transport Ministers were considered.

Among the significant ones are increasing fines for rule-breakers, extending the period for renewing driving licenses, increasing the minimum compensation for death caused by accidents, and so on. Despite global stagnancy during COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the death toll due to road accidents has reached 29,415 just between March and June

Road Safety Week 2023: Theme

The theme for this year has not been released yet. The 2022 year’s theme for National Road Safety Week is “Sadak Suraksha - Jeevan Raksha.” The campaign will emphasize various measures that people should take to comply with the government’s safety regulations and, as a result, keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

National Road Safety Week 2022: Significance

According to reports, despite the COVID-19-induced restrictions and national lockdown, road accidents killed thousands. As a result, National Road Safety Week is critical in informing people about how to avoid such road accidents and the unfortunate consequences of disregarding safety measures on the road.

National Road Safety Week 2023: Slogans

Always remember; to drive slower to live longer. Drive slowly; someone is waiting at home. Obey traffic police; follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. Drive safely to make accidents rarely.

National Road Safety Week 2023: Quotes

“Safety First is Safety Always.” – Charles M. Hayes “Government’s first duty and highest obligation is public safety.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger “Nothing is of greater importance that the conservation of human life.” – Calvin Coolidge “Safety is 30% Common Sense, 80% Compliance and the rest is good luck.” – Barry Spud “The speedway ends at the cemetery.” – Unknown

Read all the Latest Auto News here