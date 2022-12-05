Punjabi Engineer Nausha Builds Electric Scooter from Scrap for Just Rs 35,000!

Electric vehicles have gradually started gaining acceptance in the Indian automobile market as electric cars, scooters, and bikes are being introduced by several manufacturers. Currently, electric scooters are available at around Rs 50,000 and the price goes as high as Rs 1.5 lakh or more. However, a man named Nausha from Punjab has managed to build a fully electric scooter for just Rs 35,000, according to RushLane.

The scooter has been made using scrap material and doesn’t have costly imported parts. According to the man behind the innovation, he built the scooter as a hobby and not with the intention to sell it.

To come up with the vehicle, the person sourced discarded parts and crafted different sections of the scooter. For instance, going by the photos, he seems to have used an agricultural submersible borewell motor to build the centre part of the scooter on which the rider sits. The cylindrical body of the borewell is also what gives the scooter its unique shape.

It appears that the hub motor, controller, and motor installed in the scooter have been sourced from another electric vehicle. The wheel size looks 10 inches and could be been bought from the market. Most of the main components of the scooter have been packed inside the cylindrical body and very few electricals are visible from the outside. The hub motor has been placed at the back of the scooter while LED headlight and tail lights are also seen.

The innovator shared that he shelled out Rs 40,000 to build the scooter from scratch. He also stressed that he had to spend more on the first prototype but the cost can be brought down. As per Nausha, he can make the scooter available in the market for a price lower than Rs 35,000.

Nausha shared that he has even received orders for his scooter from outside India and now he plans to improve his creation.

