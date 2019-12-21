Nawa Racer Electric Bike with Ultracapacitors Unveiled, to be Showcased at CES 2020

A French company has unveiled an electric motorbike that uses a hybrid battery, combining lithium-ion cells with ultracapacitors. Created by capacitor manufacturer Nawa Technologies, the concept bike, named Nawa Racer, will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas next month. The company claims that its high energy capacitors have the ability to store five times more energy than a lithium-ion battery.

Nawa Racer has a small, lightweight 9-kWh battery with a 300-km urban range and acceleration like that of superbikes, Newatlas.com reported. The usage of ultracapacitor hybrid battery has reduced the weight of bike drastically, also making it cost-efficient. The bike might weigh as much as 200 kg.

However, if you are eager to buy the Racer, then it might be a long wait. Nawa Technologies has said it doesn’t have any plan to introduce the bike in the market right now. It’s a prototype and only aimed at showcasing prowess.

The bike’s energy gathering has been split into two parts: upper and lower halves. The upper part will be equipped with the ultracapacitor, whereas the lower portion will have a 9-kWh lithium battery.

Ulrik Grape, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nawa Technologies, said that the concept bike “truly shines” in an urban environment. “All the stopping and starting, that’s lost energy that we can reclaim. The u-cap only stores a small amount of energy, but it’s being used very efficiently,” Grape said.

The report said that Nawa hopes to tempt some car and bike manufacturers to build the ultracapacitor tech into production vehicles by showcasing the Racer. The French firm hopes to then end up as an original equipment manufacturer.

