Nawa Racer is the World's First Hybrid Battery-Powered Electric Motorcycle, Has 300 km Range

The auto industry is currently going through a tectonic churning in its shift to electric motors from regular diesel and petrol ones. While the advancement of electric vehicle technology has largely been limited to passenger cars, NAWA Racer is now all set to introduce the first-ever hybrid battery-powered electric motorcycle. Packed with a radical concept for powertrain technology that used ultracapacitors, the NAWA Racer will make its debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, reported Motoroids.

Racer has been developed as a zero-emission motorbike concept that will display how NAWA's next-gen nano-based ultracapacitors, NAWAcap, can be used in real-world electric vehicles powertrains. The developers of the bike have combined the nano-based ultra-capacitors with conventional lithium-ion cells to create a hybrid battery system. And, thanks to this hybrid battery system, the bike will have the ability to store energy in start-stop riding conditions.

The technology uses both energy sources and its innovation has opened up new possibilities for all e-powertrains. It not only helps the vehicle to increase efficiency by cutting down the battery size and charging time but can also potentially double their range and extend the entire system life.

NAWA Racer has been developed with abilities to deliver a range of 300 km in an urban environment. The bike brings a simple-looking retro design with lightweight composite panels with a rear arm and an in-wheel motor. The bike will be focusing on customization options according to the needs and demands of the probable future customers.

The battery pack on this motorbike supports fast charging and the company claims that the complete system can be charged in just hours. The NAWA Racer sports a hubless rim motor that can deliver an output close to 100 PS and it can reach a top speed of 160 km/h.

Speaking about the concept bike, NAWA Technologies founder Pascal Boulanger said that the bike signifies their vision for electric motorbikes of the future.