NBA Great LeBron James Has a Car Collection as Awesome as His Stature in NBA

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. The 37-year-old has an estimated worth of $500 million. ‘King James’ has inspired several generations of basketball players. Considering his stature and his immense wealth, it isn’t surprising that LeBron has an impressive collection of luxury cars. According to reports, the basketball superstar owns as many as 15 cars that are worth over $2.5 million.

Let us take a look at LeBron James’ fleet of luxury cars

– Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

LeBron’s Lamborghini Aventador Roadster has a floral design. The supercar’s livery suits the flamboyant lifestyle of the basketball legend. The floral print also matches his Nike LeBron XI Everglades shoes. The Aventador is estimated to cost around $670,000 and carries a 6.5 litre V12 engine. Its beastly powertrain can propel the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster from 0 to 100km/h in just three seconds with a top speed of 300km/h.

– Ferrari 599

The basketball great owns as many as three Ferraris. LeBron swears by the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer and he bought the 599 on his 25th birthday in 2009. The Ferrari 599 is equipped with a V12 engine that generates 612hp. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 345km/h.

– Ferrari 458 Spider

He also has a Ferrari 458 Spider in his stable. Like his Lamborghini, LeBron has opted for a customized paint job for his 458 Spider. The Ferrari 458 Spider can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, with its V8 engine providing the necessary power to reach a top speed of 300km/h.

– Ferrari F430

The third Ferrari in the garage of LeBron James is the F430. This Ferrari is powered by a V8 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds. The supercar has a top speed of 315km/h.

– Mercedes-Maybach 57S

He also owns several Mercedes vehicles, one of them being the luxurious Maybach 57S. LeBron James’ 57S model has a special number plate that reads “KNG OF OH”, a tribute to his time with the Ohio-based Cleveland Cavaliers. Maybach 57S has a V12 engine from Mercedes-AMG, that can propel this sedan from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

– Porsche 911 Turbo S

LeBron James is the proud owner of a Porsche 911 Turbo S. This supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km/h. The Turbo S series has a 3.8-litre six-cylinder that churns out up to 640hp.

– Rolls-Royce Phantom

The Rolls-Royce Phantom has a special place in the garage of LeBron James. The ultra-luxurious Phantom was gifted to James by his former Cavs teammate Shaquille O’Neal on his birthday. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is powered by a V12 engine that produces 563hp.

Read all the Latest Auto News here