NBA Star LeBron James Gives Video Tour of the New Electric GMC Hummer SUV: Watch Here

Celebrities and luxury super vehicles go hand-in-hand. As most of them earn mind-numbing numbers, they are usually seen driving or driven around in a new set of wheels. While this trend applies to NBA stars who are also known for owning many amazing supercars. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James who is a known autophile will soon be seen driving one such creation around the city.

Last year, he was seen driving a Porsche 918 on a highway and if we are to believe visuals from a recent video from Bronny LIVE on the popular video-sharing platform. The four-time NBA MVP was seen giving a quick tour of GMC’s Hummer EV Edition 1.

Watch the video here:

While King James has endorsed several brands in his envious career so far. He has been the ambassador of GMC since last year. He even presented the Hummer EV’s SuperBowl advertisement almost a year ago. However, in the latest video, he had fun showing off the new truck and going by the footage it looks like the NBA superstar loved every bit of it.

The two-minute-long video opens with James wishing all viewers/fans and enquiring about them. He then pans the camera from him to the brand-new GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. He walks around the new vehicle calling it a ‘pretty girl’.

General Motors Hummer Electric iteration seen in the video above is the Hummer EV Edition 1. The sole EV model is expected to be priced at $112,595 (approx. Rs 82,48,991.19 excluding taxes) and might hit dealerships by Fall 2021. According to a company statement, each Edition 1 model will be available in white colour scheme and will sport identical equipment included.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 offers a 563-km range on a full charge and has three electric motors generating 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. It comes fully loaded with the Extreme Off-Road package including 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, skid plates and rock sliders.

The American automaker has also said it is considering upscale the production of its Hummer EV Edition 1 due to strong demand.