NDMC to Build Parking Areas for Easing Traffic Movement in Karol Bagh

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has planned to ease traffic movement in Karol Bagh by creating parking space spread across the area, officials said earlier. NDMC's Standing Committee chairman Veena Virmani along with Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Kapil Rastogi and Chief Engineer Pradeep Bansal, took stock of the situation in the area. The move comes, days after a fire in a hotel in Karol Bagh in which 17 people were killed. The National Human Rights Commission had sent notice to various authorities after the incident.It panel had also said that it "expects from the (Delhi) chief secretary to immediately form a committee of experts to look into the matter relating to violation of norms by the hotel owners, shopkeepers and other individuals or firms who are conducting commercial activities in the residential colonies and encouraging encroachment of public roads with recourse to illegal parking"."Tenders have been floated for development of parking areas at Rajendra Nagar and Shastri park in Karol Bagh," a senior NDMC official said. Additional parking facility is planned to be built in Jhandewalan Extension area, the NDMC said."In Bank Street, Karol Bagh, existing parking of 70 ECS (equivalent car space) to be strengthened for 180 ECS. Traders association of the area has agreed to regulate and maintain the parking at nominal charges," the NDMC said in a statement.In Dev Nagar, parking space for 100 cars is to be created on the vacant land from where the users will take e-rickshaw to the market, while in Bhooli Bhatiyari area. Parking of 100 ECS is to be created on open land, it said. Parking for 50 ECS will be created behind the Sat Nagar cremation ground on the abandoned maintenance store.NDMC's Standing Committee chairman Veena Virmani said since parking is becoming a serious problem, the NDMC is making efforts for creating more facility for parking of vehicles specially in the areas where there is more footfall.