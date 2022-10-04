Need Emergency Medical Care in Bengaluru Traffic, Scan These QR Codes

Bengaluru City Traffic Police, in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Manipal Hospitals has launched a digital solution to address medical emergency. The QR codes have been been posted at every traffic signal for Bengaloreans, which they can use to get first aid care and medical services during cardiac emergencies.

These QR codes will directly connect the person scanning them to an emergency number, from where at a single click, the person will be directed to ambulance service, said Manipal Hospitals in a statement. Introduced on ‘World Heart Day’, it is designed to ensure a quick “shift around” during emergency.

Regional Chief Operating Officer, Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru and Salem, Manipal Hospitals, Deepak Venugopalan said at the time of medical emergencies, it is hard to have presence of mind and remember numbers. “Keeping this in mind, we came up with QR codes that are installed across all signals with the help of Bengaluru City Traffic Police,” he said.

The multi-speciality healthcare chain further said that it has introduced QR codes for people to learn about the CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) process in an easy step-by-step manner. Upon scanning the QR code, the CPR is explained in steps so that the person can follow it correctly while reviving an individual. Though CPR is a life-saving technique, only less than two per cent of India’s population know how to use it effectively, the statement said.

