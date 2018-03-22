English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Need Plan to Redeploy Displaced Auto Workers Post Electric Vehicle Switch: Par Panel to Govt
The committee recommended that the government come up with a well spelt out road-map based on empirical studies before pushing hard for transformation to pure EV technology.
Workers assemble Ford cars at a plant of Ford India in Chengalpattu on the outskirts of Chennai, India March 5, 2012. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
The government should make 'concerted efforts' in planning a road-map to redeploy the employees in the conventional automobile sector who would be displaced with the changeover to electric mobility, a Parliamentary panel has said.
In its report tabled in Parliament today, the Standing Committee on Industry observed that the economic ramification of switching to pure electric vehicle technology "has to be given priority by the Government, as any laxity in proper planning and implementation could affect millions of jobs in the auto sector".
The committee recommended that the government come up with a well spelt out road-map based on empirical studies before pushing hard for transformation to pure EV technology.
It said the path of transformation needs a lot of coordinated and well thought out planning from the part of the government, with the partnership of the Auto Industry.
It said the path of transformation needs a lot of coordinated and well thought out planning from the part of the government, with the partnership of the Auto Industry.
