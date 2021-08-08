Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medallist, to Get Free Flights from IndiGo for 1 Year

Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday by becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold mead in the Olympics and also securing the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. The 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana ended India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics by producing a second throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin throw category. With this staggering achievement, many companies have stepped forward to show gratitude to the gold-medalist in their own way, including IndiGo which as announced unlimited free tickets to Chopra for a duration of one year. The flight carrier has said that the duration for this will be from August 8, 2021, till August 7, 2022.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director & Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year. You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torchbearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj".

This comes alongside Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s promise that Chopra will be gifted the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 SUV, on Twitter.

Chopra won the country’s seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India’s individual gold winner in the showpiece. With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. Neeraj Chopra will be taking the flag for India at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

