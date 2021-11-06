Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil Receives Personalised Mahindra XUV700 SUV - Details Here

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw was historic as it gave India its first-ever athletics gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. Among the series of awards and cash rewards announced for the athletes, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra announced that he would present the all-new Mahindra XUV 700 to the gold medallist Chopra and Tokyo Paralympics winner Sumit Antil as a goodwill gesture, following their historic performance at the quad-annual games earlier this year.

Receiving the personalised XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition, Chopra shared a photo of him posing with the brand new car on Twitter, thanking the company’s chairman and wrote, “Thank you Anand Mahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I’m looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon."

The photo shared by the gold medallist has a sticker sporting a javelin-throwing graphic along with the mention of his record throw distance - 87.58m.

Paralympian Sumit, who also won a gold medal in the F64 category of the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, also received the same model of car from the business tycoon. The official Twitter handle of Mahindra XUV700 said they have delivered the company’s first-ever personalised vehicle to Sumitand shared a picture of him with the car.

See it here:

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Mahindra reacted to the post and wrote, “Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you always.”

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

Additionally, a personalised Javelin Edition will also be gifted to Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing position at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The new XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition was specially created to honour the Olympic gold medallists and sports a special paint livery. The SUV’s front vertical grille slats, the Mahindra brand logo and the rear decals sport a golden hue. The interiors of the car also features a golden treatment too that compliments its exterior golden theme. However, the rest of the mechanical and technical features of the vehicle remain unchanged.

