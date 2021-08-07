Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has promised to gift Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, a brand new Mahindra XUV700. The javelin thrower will get the upcoming SUV of the Indian automaker which happens to be the most premium and technologically advanced product of Mahindra yet in India. Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700."

Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to “keep one ready for him please". In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, “The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra", tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming SUV-

- Mahindra has been teasing fans with the glimpse of the features. The XUV 700 is expected to arrive loaded with features that include driver drowsiness detection, auto booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and smart door handles.

- The Mahindra XUV 700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 2.2 petrol option has a maximum output of 200bhp, the 2.2-litre mHawk engine is equipped to produce 185 bhp. Both the engine options will also come with a choice of a manual and automatic gearbox.

- The launch of the XUV 700 is going to spice up the competition in the SUV segment which has popular products such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

- At the front, the vehicle houses a vertical grille design that extends to the headlamp setup of the vehicle. Mahindra has introduced a new closed bracket design on the headlamps that sport LED DRL lamps flowing downwards. However, the grill has been blacked out with a cover, so we will have to wait to confirm if the company has used any chrome finishing in the production units of the SUV.

- The sides of XUV 700 get deep creases that form the wheel arches and a bet line connecting the front and rear ends. Apart from the A-pillars of the vehicle that get the same colour as the body, the rest of the pillars are black in colour. The tailgate is a massive setup that sits with the big creases at the back of the XUV700.

- It is expected to be priced north of Rs 20 lakh.

