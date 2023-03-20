Neetu Kapoor Car Collection: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 3 Crore Added to Her Garage

When it comes to luxury vehicles owned by Bollywood celebs, there aren’t many auto brands that can match the charm of a Mercedes-Maybach. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has now elevated her stunning collection of cars with a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which comes with a staggering price tag of around Rs 2.92 crore (ex-showroom).

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, many A-list stars like Ram Charan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana own this ultra-luxurious SUV. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 offers presidential-grade comfort and is famed for its lavish features and opulent presence, which is perhaps why it’s a favourite among these celebrities.

With its dual-tone paint scheme which is unique and exclusively available for Maybach models, Neetu Kapoor’s GLS 600 will definitely attract attention when on the road. It features the classic Maybach styling, which includes a large chrome-dipped grille. The SUV sports a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar and chrome inlays on the B-Pillar.

In addition to the colour picked by Neetu Kapoor, the Maybach GLS 600 is also offered with a variety of other options such as Cavansite Blue, Brilliant Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Silver, Iridium Silver, Emerald Green and Polar White (Non-Metallic).

Very much like the exteriors, the GLS600 has loads of amenities on the inside, including a Burmester sound system, head-up display, electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, 360-degree camera, heated and ventilated seats with memory function, adaptive air suspension, massaging seats, a refrigerated compartment, champagne flute holder, and 8 airbags and much more.

The massive size of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is backed by an equally potent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 48V mild-hybrid system in the engine compartment. The 48V system contributes an added 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque to the engine’s 557 hp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque. With the use of a 9-speed automatic transmission, this power is distributed to all four wheels.

Starting with active distance assist distronic, active blind spot assist, brake assist, steering assist and lane keeping assist are some of the safety features offered on the GLS600. Being a CBU import unit, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is only available in one configuration.

