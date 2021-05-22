Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Mandatory for Travellers Flying Out of India from Today

Starting today, travellers flying out of India will need to furnish the negative RT-PCR report with a QR Code on it. This is to ensure that the report is genuine and is not fake, after the recent incidents of flyers producing fake or photoshopped RT-PCR report. This of course, is valid only for passengers with destination countries needing RT PCR report. Those, who are travelling to countries where report is not mandatory need not produce it at the airports in India.

The guidelines were set by Ministry of Civil Aviation last week in a release stating that Passengers travelling abroad will need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report with a QR code. “The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021," the ministry said in a release.

#FlyWithIX : Attention Passengers Boarding International Flights From India ⚠️⚠️⚠️Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report. pic.twitter.com/tOzIOWBCHI — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) May 14, 2021

Following this, Air India Express also issued advisory for its passengers stating - “Attention Passengers Boarding International Flights From India. Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report."

Air India, in a statement, said the guidelines will also ensure minimum physical contact and smooth movement of passengers amid the ongoing pandemic situation, without compromising on the verification.

While many countries have banned flights from India due to the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus, some countries are cautiously allowing international flights from the country. India currently has air bubble arrangements with 27 countries including the US, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Qatar and the UAE for international travels.

