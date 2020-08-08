Nepal Govt Enforces Odd-Even Rule for Vehicular Movements Amid Sharp Rise in Covid-19 Cases

The Nepal government has decided to introduce the odd-even number vehicle movement in Kathmandu and other urban areas from Thursday following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country in recent days.

The country's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 21,390 after 380 new cases were reported. The number of deaths in the country stands at 60. The government took the decision on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli held consultations with experts and political leaders to find out ways to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The administration has also imposed a ban on the movement of people and vehicles from 9 pm to 5 am. The vehicles entering into Kathmandu from outside districts will also be halted from 7 pm to 7 am.

The government had earlier withdrawn the odd-even number vehicle movement after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased last month.