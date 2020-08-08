AUTO

Nepal Govt Enforces Odd-Even Rule for Vehicular Movements Amid Sharp Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Empty roads are pictured following the lockdown by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image Source: Reuters)

The Nepal government had earlier withdrawn the odd-even number vehicle movement after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased last month.

  • PTI Kathmandu
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
The Nepal government has decided to introduce the odd-even number vehicle movement in Kathmandu and other urban areas from Thursday following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country in recent days.

The country's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 21,390 after 380 new cases were reported. The number of deaths in the country stands at 60. The government took the decision on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli held consultations with experts and political leaders to find out ways to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The administration has also imposed a ban on the movement of people and vehicles from 9 pm to 5 am. The vehicles entering into Kathmandu from outside districts will also be halted from 7 pm to 7 am.

The government had earlier withdrawn the odd-even number vehicle movement after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased last month.

