Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nepal to Introduce 300 New Electric Buses in Kathmandu

Under the agreement, 30 electric buses will be made operational in the Kathmandu valley.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nepal to Introduce 300 New Electric Buses in Kathmandu
Volvo Electric Articulated Bug. Image for representation only. (Photo: Volvo)
Loading...

The Kathmandu authorities on Tuesday inked an agreement with Sajha Yatayat, a cooperative public transportation body, to operate electric buses in the valley. Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya of Kathmandu, his Lalitpur counterpart Charibabu Maharjan and Sajha Yatayat chairperson Kanakmani Dixit signed the pact in the presence of provincial minister for financial affairs and plan Kailash Prasad Dhungel.

Under the agreement, 30 electric buses will be made operational in the Kathmandu valley. The provincial government handed a cheque of Rs 300 million to Dixit to purchase the vehicles. The Kathmandu metropolitan city has pledged to provide Rs 100 million for the project, officials said. In the same breath, India has also seen a surge in the application of electric vehicles for public transport.

In a bid to curb pollution in the state, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has announced that it will deploy 15 electric buses in the city under the Central Government's FAME scheme. Reports suggest that testing of the buses began from June 22. And each bus can seat about 31 passengers at a time. A total of three routes have been planned for the buses.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.