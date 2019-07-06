Nepal to Introduce 300 New Electric Buses in Kathmandu

The Kathmandu authorities on Tuesday inked an agreement with Sajha Yatayat, a cooperative public transportation body, to operate electric buses in the valley. Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya of Kathmandu, his Lalitpur counterpart Charibabu Maharjan and Sajha Yatayat chairperson Kanakmani Dixit signed the pact in the presence of provincial minister for financial affairs and plan Kailash Prasad Dhungel.

Under the agreement, 30 electric buses will be made operational in the Kathmandu valley. The provincial government handed a cheque of Rs 300 million to Dixit to purchase the vehicles. The Kathmandu metropolitan city has pledged to provide Rs 100 million for the project, officials said. In the same breath, India has also seen a surge in the application of electric vehicles for public transport.

In a bid to curb pollution in the state, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has announced that it will deploy 15 electric buses in the city under the Central Government's FAME scheme. Reports suggest that testing of the buses began from June 22. And each bus can seat about 31 passengers at a time. A total of three routes have been planned for the buses.

(With inputs from PTI)