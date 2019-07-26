Netflix's Upcoming Car Show 'Hyperdrive' Brings Out All The Essentials for a Petrolhead

As far as new shows on Netflix goes, petrolheads are in for some action in the coming month after Netflix announced the release of ‘Hyperdrive’, a show featuring modified supercharged cars that would take on difficult obstacles. The whole deal!

So far, there are no trailers of the show. However, we managed to find a behind-the-scene clip showing how the set and the obstacles were built. The show is described as a combination of the Fast and Furious and the American Ninja. Two movies that are adored by the automotive community.

However, since the bars have been set really high with hypercars jumping from skyscrapers to skyscrapers, we can only wait for the show before making any assumptions whatsoever. We are admittedly still dark on the details of the cars that will be used in the show. But going by the poster, we could spot an old Ford Mustang that would be included in the show.

Optimation Technology Inc offers a look at the obstacle that was built for the show. While it doesn’t offer much of new information, we see what appears to be a massive teeter-totter, a narrow road through a pond, and a Mustang doing a rail slide over water. A couple of still frames that appear, shows an FC Mazda RX-7 and a second-gen Chevrolet Camaro.

If that didn’t woo one, there’s also some star power behind the show. Charlize Theron is on-board as an executive producer, and Rutledge Wood is listed as one of the stars. Theron played the role of Cipher in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. Wood is a long-time TV personality in the automotive realm, most famous for his stint on Top Gear USA and Lost in Transmission.