auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Auto»Netherlands Lifts Ban on Passenger Flights From India as International Travel Continues to Recover
1-MIN READ

Netherlands Lifts Ban on Passenger Flights From India as International Travel Continues to Recover

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

As international travel continues to recover, many countries are yet to open their borders for travellers from India.

Netherlands has lifted the ban on passenger flights from India, starting from today. As international travel continues to recover, many countries are yet to open their borders for travellers from India. UAE flag carrier Emirates recently announced a further extension of its passenger flights from India until June 30 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country. The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to a record a high number of daily cases and deaths. Last week, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline added: “Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

Also Watch:

RELATED NEWS

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel."

The suspension of incoming passenger traffic from India to the UAE began on April 24. The ban has now been extended until June 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 01, 2021, 18:45 IST