Netizens Fume Over Use of Delhi Police Car in TikTok Stunt Video

Social media users are demanding action after a TikTok video emerged online showing a man using a Delhi Police car to perform dangerous stunts. “Save(sic) driving, anyone? @dtptraffic. @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform a stunt and make #tiktokindia video,” journalist Saurabh Trivedi wrote on Twitter.

The 15-second long video shows a shirtless man stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop it in what seems to be a deserted spot. The Delhi Traffic Police said, “necessary action” was being taken in the matter.

“Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard,” it commented on the tweet.

“Pls make the results of the investigation public asap”

“Utter shameless acts with taxpayers money!”

Another Twitter user sought the Delhi Traffic Police’s response on officers allegedly using official vehicles to ferry their family members.

“And what action you @dtptraffic propose to take against officers who use official vehicles to drop and pick up their children from schools and wives to commute to parlours.....”

“Is Delhi police hiring mentally sick people as well?”

The video has come to fore just 10 days after the Delhi Police was forced to suspend three cops over "unprofessional behaviour" after a video showing them beating up two people, including a minor, during a scuffle in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar had gone viral on social media.