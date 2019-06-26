Netizens Fume Over Use of Delhi Police Car in TikTok Stunt Video
The 15-second long video shows a shirtless man stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop it in what seems to be a deserted spot.
The video in question. (Image source: Twitter/Saurabh Trivedi)
Social media users are demanding action after a TikTok video emerged online showing a man using a Delhi Police car to perform dangerous stunts. “Save(sic) driving, anyone? @dtptraffic. @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform a stunt and make #tiktokindia video,” journalist Saurabh Trivedi wrote on Twitter.
Save driving, anyone? @dtptraffic . @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform stunt and make #tiktokindia video. pic.twitter.com/H9ZCp6RTJS— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) June 26, 2019
The 15-second long video shows a shirtless man stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop it in what seems to be a deserted spot. The Delhi Traffic Police said, “necessary action” was being taken in the matter.
“Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard,” it commented on the tweet.
Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard.— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019
“Pls make the results of the investigation public asap”
Pls make the results of the investigation public asap— Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) June 26, 2019
“Utter shameless acts with taxpayers money!”
Utter shameless acts with taxpayers money!— surojit sen (@DilliBong) June 26, 2019
Another Twitter user sought the Delhi Traffic Police’s response on officers allegedly using official vehicles to ferry their family members.
“And what action you @dtptraffic propose to take against officers who use official vehicles to drop and pick up their children from schools and wives to commute to parlours.....”
And what action you @dtptraffic propose to take against officers who use official vehicles to drop and pick up their children from schools and wives to commute to parlours.....— Nyay Yoddha (@nyayyoddha) June 26, 2019
“Is Delhi police hiring mentally sick people as well?”
Is Delhi police hiring mentally sick people as well?— Sunil Widge (@sunilwidge) June 26, 2019
The video has come to fore just 10 days after the Delhi Police was forced to suspend three cops over "unprofessional behaviour" after a video showing them beating up two people, including a minor, during a scuffle in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar had gone viral on social media.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Watch: Sleeping Man Doesn't Even Wake Up as a Snake is Rescued from His Kurta
- RBI Committee Recommendations For KYC on Google Duo or Apple FaceTime Could See Larger Implementation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s