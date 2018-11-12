New 2018 Audi Q3 SUV Bookings Open

German car manufacturer Audi has finally started accepting bookings for it small member of its SUV family, the new Q3 SUV in 2018 Avatar. The base price for the Q3 in Germany is 33,700 euros. The SUV looks much sportier than its predecessor. The Singleframe in octagon design and large side air inlets characterize the masculine front-end. The headlights are narrow and run inwards with their wedge shape. Audi supplies them in three versions, all with LED technology. The shoulder line connects them from a styling perspective and the color-contrasting wheel arch trims emphasize the offroad look. Supported by a long roof edge spoiler, which also flanks the rear window at the side, the steeply raked D pillars of the body line also create an appearance of forward thrust.The new Audi Q3, which is based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular transverse matrix, has grown in virtually all dimensions and is positioned in the upper compact SUV segment. It is 4,485 millimeters (14.7 ft) long, making it 97 millimeters (3.8 in) longer than its predecessor. In terms of width, it has grown 25 millimeters (1.0 in) to 1,856 millimeters (6.1 ft), but at 1,585 millimeters (5.2 ft) is 5 millimeters (0.2 in) flatter than the first-generation Q3. Its wheelbase, which has been stretched 77 millimeters (3.0 in) to 2,680 millimeters (8.8 ft) is much more spacious – knee room, headroom and elbow room are even larger.Inside the cabin, the new Audi Q3 gets instrument panel which is divided into two levels: the top part includes the air vents; the bottom section incorporates the large octagonal area with its black-panel look. The instrument panel varies the motif of the Singleframe and is surrounded by a wide chrome strip. The high-gloss black trim surrounds the central element of the new operating concept: the MMI touch display. Together with the air conditioning controls underneath, it is tilted 10 degrees toward the driver. The pushbutton module for the lighting functions, which replaces the rotary control on the predecessor model, is slotted into the panel to the left of the steering wheel. Other top extras include the two-zone air conditioning, the auxiliary heating, the heated steering wheel and the panoramic glass sunroof.The new Audi Q3 will be manufactured at the Győr plant in Hungary and will have options of four engine versions – three gasoline and one diesel unit in combination with front-wheel or quattro drive. Their power outputs range from 110 kW (150 hp) to 169 kW (230 hp). All engines are four-cylinder direct injection units with turbocharging. A six-speed manual transmission or a fast-shifting seven-speed S tronic is used to transmit the power.