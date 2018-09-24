English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Ford Aspire Bookings Officially Open in India Ahead of 4th October Launch
The latest Ford compact sedan will be launched in India on October 4, 2018 and will have a completely redesigned exterior and cabin design.
New Ford Aspire Exteriors. (Image: Ford)
Ford India has started accepting bookings for the latest version of its compact sedan, the New Ford Aspire at its authorized dealerships across the country. Customers can book a New Ford Aspire by paying Rs 11,000 at any Ford dealership. The latest Ford compact sedan will be launched in India on October 4, 2018 and will have a completely redesigned exterior and cabin design.
“The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowds, desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president - Marketing at Ford India.
New Ford Aspire Interiors. (Image: Ford)
The new Ford Aspire will not be an extension of the Figo hatchback but will have a unique design of its own. The Aspire will also feature a floating dashtop infotainment system, 6 airbags and other premium features.
Ford India is also partnering with National Geographic Channel for its upcoming series ‘Mega Icons’, featuring iconic personalities. Starting September 24, the show will featuring Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Politician & actor Kamal Haasan, former president of India – APJ Abdul Kalam, spiritual leader & Nobel laureate Dalai Lama, and social activist & India’s first women IPS officer Kiran Bedi.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
