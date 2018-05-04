English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open at Rs 25,000, to Get Design Upgrades
At the front, 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look.
Hyundai Creta. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)
As per a report on the internet, various dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for the new 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV facelift for Rs 25,000. After months of testing in India under heavy camouflage, the car has already been spotted on camera completely undisguised on the India roads. Being a facelift, most of the changes include the addition of features and updates to the interiors and exterior design. It is expected that the new Creta facelift will look similar to the model that was unveiled at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil last year.
At the front, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearance.
Hyundai Creta interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)
Inside the cabin, India-bound Creta facelift is expected to get dual-tone layout with matching upholstery along with a new 7-inch infotainment system that supports AUX, USB, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The top-end variant is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof.
Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to continue the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units. Hyundai hasn’t revealed anything officially about the new Creta as of now but it is expected that the Hyundai will launch the updates compact SUV in coming months. Keep checking this space for more updates.
