English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be launched in India on October 23.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Loading...
Hyundai Santro is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated launch this year and the car has already created a lot of Buzz in the market. The car will officially be launched on 23rd October. Codenamed AH2 the new hatchback from the house of Hyundai will have Santro moniker along with it. The car has already been spotted several times on the road during the pre-testing phase and now before the official unveiling on 9th October, the car has been spotted completely undisguised at dealership. The spied images show a Hyundai Santro (AH2) in a red colour with sharply cut headlamps and Hyundai’s new cascading grille at the front. The front grille gets a chrome outline and the foglamps get a blacked-out casing.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper. Surprisingly, the car has been spotted a dealership but it doesn’t have name on it.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Inside the cabin, the new car looks familiar to the ongoing Hyundai models. It gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors. The new Santro also gets 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents and the buttons below the gear lever gives a premium finish to the interiors.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
As per various reports on the internet, the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine which will get both manual and automatic transmission options. This will also be Hyundai’s first car to feature an AMT gearbox. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Santro will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Keep checking this space for more updates.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper. Surprisingly, the car has been spotted a dealership but it doesn’t have name on it.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Inside the cabin, the new car looks familiar to the ongoing Hyundai models. It gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors. The new Santro also gets 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents and the buttons below the gear lever gives a premium finish to the interiors.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
As per various reports on the internet, the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine which will get both manual and automatic transmission options. This will also be Hyundai’s first car to feature an AMT gearbox. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Santro will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Keep checking this space for more updates.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates are Frustrated with Wildcard Entry Surbhi Rana
- Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
- Priyanka Chopra Adores Nick Jonas and They're Very Much in Love: Parineeti Chopra
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...