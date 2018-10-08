New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far

New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)

The much awaited and much talked about return of the Hyundai Santro in India has been grabbing headlines recently. Hyundai is set to unveil the Tata Tiago rival tomorrow and here's the what we know so far about the Santro's return. Hyundai will officially launch the Santro on 23rd October. Codenamed AH2 the new hatchback from the house of Hyundai will have Santro moniker along with it. The car has already been spotted several times on the road during the pre-testing phase and now before the official unveiling on 9th October, the car has been spotted completely undisguised at dealership.Hyundai had earlier revealed the interim result of the Mega Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ for the much-awaited car code-named AH2. Leading the competition is the name Santro which has received 201,568 votes followed by i5, Splash and Saneon as name suggestions for upcoming Hyundai car. The Great Indian Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ began on August 16, 2018 and concluded on September 25, 2018.The spied images show a Hyundai Santro (AH2) in a red colour with sharply cut headlamps and Hyundai’s new cascading grille at the front. The front grille gets a chrome outline and the foglamps get a blacked-out casing. At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper. Surprisingly, the car has been spotted a dealership but it doesn’t have name on it.Inside the cabin, the new car looks familiar to the ongoing Hyundai models. It gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors. The new Santro also gets 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents and the buttons below the gear lever gives a premium finish to the interiors.As per various reports on the internet, the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine which will get both manual and automatic transmission options. This will also be Hyundai’s first car to feature an AMT gearbox. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Santro will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.