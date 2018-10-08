English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the might of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica. The New 2018 Santro (AH2) will be unveiled tomorrow and will rival the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Loading...
The much awaited and much talked about return of the Hyundai Santro in India has been grabbing headlines recently. Hyundai is set to unveil the Tata Tiago rival tomorrow and here's the what we know so far about the Santro's return. Hyundai will officially launch the Santro on 23rd October. Codenamed AH2 the new hatchback from the house of Hyundai will have Santro moniker along with it. The car has already been spotted several times on the road during the pre-testing phase and now before the official unveiling on 9th October, the car has been spotted completely undisguised at dealership.
Hyundai had earlier revealed the interim result of the Mega Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ for the much-awaited car code-named AH2. Leading the competition is the name Santro which has received 201,568 votes followed by i5, Splash and Saneon as name suggestions for upcoming Hyundai car. The Great Indian Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ began on August 16, 2018 and concluded on September 25, 2018.
The spied images show a Hyundai Santro (AH2) in a red colour with sharply cut headlamps and Hyundai’s new cascading grille at the front. The front grille gets a chrome outline and the foglamps get a blacked-out casing. At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper. Surprisingly, the car has been spotted a dealership but it doesn’t have name on it.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Inside the cabin, the new car looks familiar to the ongoing Hyundai models. It gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors. The new Santro also gets 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents and the buttons below the gear lever gives a premium finish to the interiors.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
As per various reports on the internet, the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine which will get both manual and automatic transmission options. This will also be Hyundai’s first car to feature an AMT gearbox. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Santro will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
Hyundai had earlier revealed the interim result of the Mega Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ for the much-awaited car code-named AH2. Leading the competition is the name Santro which has received 201,568 votes followed by i5, Splash and Saneon as name suggestions for upcoming Hyundai car. The Great Indian Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ began on August 16, 2018 and concluded on September 25, 2018.
The spied images show a Hyundai Santro (AH2) in a red colour with sharply cut headlamps and Hyundai’s new cascading grille at the front. The front grille gets a chrome outline and the foglamps get a blacked-out casing. At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper. Surprisingly, the car has been spotted a dealership but it doesn’t have name on it.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
Inside the cabin, the new car looks familiar to the ongoing Hyundai models. It gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors. The new Santro also gets 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is expected to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC vents and the buttons below the gear lever gives a premium finish to the interiors.
New Hyundai Santro. (Image: AutocarIndia)
As per various reports on the internet, the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre Epsilon petrol engine which will get both manual and automatic transmission options. This will also be Hyundai’s first car to feature an AMT gearbox. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Santro will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...