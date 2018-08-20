New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift interiors

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Prices

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India at the starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in 11 different variants with prices ranging from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.97 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In terms of looks, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The car gets LED projector auto headlamps with prominent brow-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the car looks largely similar to the existing model but gets minor tweaks to the tail lamps. It gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift continues to sport 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets a newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster multi-information TFT display and driving mode illumination. The car also gets passenger seat-belt reminder, reverse parking assist sensor and speed alert standard across all variants.Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with the mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.Surprisingly, the prices of the petrol and diesel variant with automatic variant are exactly the same. The Ciaz has been the A3+ segment leader for the last 2 years and in the Indian market it competes against the likes of Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.