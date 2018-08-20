English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift competes against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Toyota Yaris.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India at the starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will be available in 11 different variants with prices ranging from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.97 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In terms of looks, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The car gets LED projector auto headlamps with prominent brow-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the car looks largely similar to the existing model but gets minor tweaks to the tail lamps. It gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift continues to sport 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift
Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets a newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster multi-information TFT display and driving mode illumination. The car also gets passenger seat-belt reminder, reverse parking assist sensor and speed alert standard across all variants.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift interiors
Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with the mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Prices
Surprisingly, the prices of the petrol and diesel variant with automatic variant are exactly the same. The Ciaz has been the A3+ segment leader for the last 2 years and in the Indian market it competes against the likes of Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Also Watch
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift
Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets a newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster multi-information TFT display and driving mode illumination. The car also gets passenger seat-belt reminder, reverse parking assist sensor and speed alert standard across all variants.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift interiors
Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with the mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Prices
Surprisingly, the prices of the petrol and diesel variant with automatic variant are exactly the same. The Ciaz has been the A3+ segment leader for the last 2 years and in the Indian market it competes against the likes of Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India Today - See Pics
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...