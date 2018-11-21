English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
There are a total of 10 variants to choose from, 4 MT petrol variants, 2 AT petrol variants and 4 MT diesel variants.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ertiga 5+2 Seater MPV in India starting at Rs 7.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Ertiga gets cosmetic changes, added features with redesigned cabin and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology. There are a total of 10 variants to choose from, 4 MT petrol variants, 2 AT petrol variants and 4 MT diesel variants. The top-spec Ertiga is priced at Rs 10.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:
Petrol (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi MT – Rs 7.44 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi MT – Rs 8.16 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi MT – Rs 8.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi+ MT – Rs 9.50 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi AT – Rs 9.18 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT – Rs 9.95 Lakh
Read the live launch blog here!
Diesel (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LDi MT – Rs 8.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VDi MT – Rs 9.56 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi MT – Rs 10.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi+ MT – Rs 10.90 Lakh
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be available in following exterior colors - Pearl Metallic Aubum Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Metallic Silky Silver. It is a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.
Inside the cabin, the all-new Ertiga gets dual-tone interiors with mapple wood finish and chrome accents. It also gets leather wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The car also gets 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The all-new Ertiga also gets air-cooled cup holders, bottle holders and accessory socket in each row.
The company claims the all-new Ertiga to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency: Diesel - 25.47 km/l, Petrol - 19.34 km/l (MT), 18.69 km/l (AT). The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new K15 petrol engine with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. The other engine is the same 1.3-litre diesel unit.
Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:
Petrol (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi MT – Rs 7.44 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi MT – Rs 8.16 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi MT – Rs 8.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi+ MT – Rs 9.50 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi AT – Rs 9.18 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT – Rs 9.95 Lakh
Read the live launch blog here!
Diesel (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LDi MT – Rs 8.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VDi MT – Rs 9.56 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi MT – Rs 10.39 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZDi+ MT – Rs 10.90 Lakh
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be available in following exterior colors - Pearl Metallic Aubum Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White and Metallic Silky Silver. It is a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.
Inside the cabin, the all-new Ertiga gets dual-tone interiors with mapple wood finish and chrome accents. It also gets leather wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. The car also gets 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The all-new Ertiga also gets air-cooled cup holders, bottle holders and accessory socket in each row.
The company claims the all-new Ertiga to offer best-in-class fuel efficiency: Diesel - 25.47 km/l, Petrol - 19.34 km/l (MT), 18.69 km/l (AT). The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new K15 petrol engine with 13% more power and 6% improved torque output. The other engine is the same 1.3-litre diesel unit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...