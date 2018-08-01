New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features

New Razor Edge Chrome Front Grille. (Image: Renault)



Renault has announced the launch of new 2018 Kwid compact hatchback with no increase in the prices as compared to the previous model. The new Kwid will be available 8 trims with many segment-first features, and starts at Rs 2.67 Lakh going all the way upto Rs 4.59 Lakh for the top-end Climber AMT 1.0L version. Renault has sold than more than 250,000 cars till now.The variant wise prices of Renault Kwid are as below-Standard - 0.8L SCe - Rs 266,700RXE - 0.8L SCe - Rs 309,800RXL - 0.8L SCe - Rs 335,900RXT-O (MT) - 0.8L SCe - Rs 382,500RXT-O (MT) - 1.0 L SCe - Rs 404,500RXT-O- (AMT) - 1.0 L SCe - Rs 434, 500KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L SCe - Rs 429,500KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L SCe - Rs 459,500The Renault Kwid gets several first-in-segment features like the SUV inspired design, 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, Rear Camera, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed dependent volume control and pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters.The new Kwid also gets best-in-class boot capacity of 300 litres, 180 mm of ground clearance, a 4 year / 1 lakh km warranty along with Road Side Assistance at no extra cost. Customers can choose from six colour options - Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue.The new Kwid also gets the Rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) across all the variants, which allows the rear seat belt to freely extend and retract with occupant movement, yet locks the belt during a sudden stop or upon impact.The other segment-first equipment is the rear camera and Traffic Assist for AMT, which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes, along with the rear 12V socket and newly added chrome near the gear knob. The Kwid Climber gets an additional rear arm rest.