New 2018 Suzuki Ertiga MPV Production Begins

2018 Suzuki Ertiga. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Indonesia)

Suzuki has finally commenced the production of its 2018 Ertiga at the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia with the localization level of 84%. Unveiled in Indonesia last week, the new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire. As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look. The Ertiga also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome outlining on the license plate. It has also become a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach.Powering the Indonesian Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Although, as of now, it cannot be said as to which powertrain does the Indian-spec Ertiga will get but it is expected that it will be launched in the country anytime soon as it has been spotted on Indian roads several times during the pre-testing phase.