English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 2018 Suzuki Ertiga MPV Production Begins
As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look.
2018 Suzuki Ertiga at Cikarang Plant in Indonesia. (Image: Tempo.co)
Suzuki has finally commenced the production of its 2018 Ertiga at the Cikarang Plant in Indonesia with the localization level of 84%. Unveiled in Indonesia last week, the new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire. As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look. The Ertiga also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome outlining on the license plate. It has also become a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.
2018 Suzuki Ertiga. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Indonesia)
The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach.
Powering the Indonesian Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Although, as of now, it cannot be said as to which powertrain does the Indian-spec Ertiga will get but it is expected that it will be launched in the country anytime soon as it has been spotted on Indian roads several times during the pre-testing phase.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
2018 Suzuki Ertiga. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Indonesia)
The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach.
Powering the Indonesian Suzuki Ertiga is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Although, as of now, it cannot be said as to which powertrain does the Indian-spec Ertiga will get but it is expected that it will be launched in the country anytime soon as it has been spotted on Indian roads several times during the pre-testing phase.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners