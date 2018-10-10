New 2018 Tata Tigor Compact Sedan Facelift Launched in India at Rs 5.20 Lakh

Tata has launched the new facelifted Tigor in India. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)

Tata Motors has launched the facelift of its compact sedan Tigor, priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 6.65 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh. The petrol variants of the new Tigor, which also has an AMT variant, are powered by a 1.2-litre engine while the diesel trims come with the 1.05-litre powertrain. Tata Motors is also offering the AMT version on its XZ variant. The new Tigor comes in 5 variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZA and XZ+Commenting at the launch of the new Tigor, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, The compact sedan segment has been an important space for the customers seeking premium-ness at best value coupled with bold and attractive looks. Connecting the aspirations of these customers, we are excited to introduce the new Tigor. Loaded with class above features, this car is the result of a perfect combination of beautiful craftsmanship, performance, comfort and technology. I ant confident that the new Tigor will create a positive excitement to the brand fostering the ongoing PV growth journey."Commenting at the launch, the newly appointed brand ambassador for the all-new Tigor - Hrithik Roshan said, "I am really excited for the launch of the all-new Tata Tigor. With its sleek design, fantastic interiors and superb sound system, I think this car is going to impress a lot of people, it definitely impressed me."The facelifted Tata Tigor will now feature 15-inch alloy wheels which are offered in a dual tone colour scheme and the ORVMs get LED turn indicators with auto fold function. It will be available in 6 exciting shades - Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White and Titanium Grey.On the interiors front, the facelifted Tata Tigor gets a black and grey interior theme coupled with titanium colour faux leather seats, premium knitted roof liner and rear armrest with cup holders, which come as a standard feature. Tata has also provided height adjustable driver's seat as a standard feature in the new Tigor. The homegrown company has also introduced a 7-inch capacitive infotainment with Android Auto from HarmanTM. The new compact sedan comes equipped with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters.As far as safety is concerned, the new Tigor holds an energy absorbing body structure made using high strength steel. The car also comes with dual airbags as a standard feature and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).