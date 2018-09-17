New 2019 DS 3 Crossback Revealed

New 2019 DS 3 Crossback. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

DS Automobiles has just unveiled its new DS 3 Crossback, which is the second model the premium manufacturer has launched since becoming a standalone brand in its own right. It now joins the DS 7 in the company's SUV lineup, and there's also going to be an all-electric E-Tense model following along in the not-too-distant future too.The all-new DS 3 Crossback is an SUV version of the regular DS 3, which has been one of the most popular superminis in Europe and will probably become even more popular now that it's turning into a small crossover. And the 3 Crossback will be making its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show that's coming up at the start of next month.Just like the larger DS 7 that came before it, the DS 3 inherits the Crossback name to leave no one in any doubt at its SUV credentials. In the same vein as the DS 3 supermini it's based upon, the new Crossback is still very much on the smaller side of the SUV spectrum at just 4,118mm in length. Having said that, the new model is still 178mm longer than the hatchback it's replacing.However, there's more that's new about the Crossback than just a taller body style and a small increase in ride height. Thanks in no small part to being built on the PSA group's new CMP platform, as well as rear doors the Crossback gains a whole host of the latest technology. And the other big advantage of using the new platform is that it allows an all-electric E-Tense variant to be launched around six months after the petrol and diesel versions without any fuss.DS is pitching the 3 Crossback as one of the most technology-rich models in its segment, with the likes of flush-fitting door handles, matrix LED headlights and, very unusually, no visible rubber whatsoever between the side windows and the bodywork. A significant proportion of the onboard technology featuring in the new model, such as the active safety systems, can already be found in the bigger DS 7 Crossback. These systems include an emergency braking system capable of detecting pedestrians at night, which is pretty cool to say the least. And there are also some particularly premium features taken from the 7 Crossback which include the likes of nappa leather and Alcantara interior trim options.The 2019 DS 3 Crossback is expected to go on sale sometime in the second quarter of next year, and the all-electric E-Tense version should appear before the end of 2019.