New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
The prices and features of the new 2019 Hyundai Creta compact SUV have been leaked online ahead of launch.
2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai has had great success with their compact SUV Creta in the Indian market as well as various international markets. The Korean Automaker has updated its compact SUV time to time with new looks and features and this time for the 2019 model, the company is doing the same. As per a leaked document online, the 2019 Hyundai Creta compact SUV will get speed alert system and passenger seatbelt reminder as standard. The 2019 model will also get a new SX (O) Executive top of the range variant in addition to the existing E, E+, S, SX, SX Dual Tone and SX (O).
New 2019 Hyundai Creta leaked price list. (Image: team-bhp)
The new top of the line SX (O) variant will have similar features as on the SX (O) apart from the ventilated front seats. The new variant will be available with both 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine and 1.6-litre dual VTVT petrol engine. Both the engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
New 2019 Hyundai Creta leaked features. (Image: team-bhp)
The SX, SX Dual Tone, SX (O) and SX (O) Executive variants of 2019 Hyundai Creta will come with factory fitted LED tail lamps. The E, E+ and S grades will get a semi cloth seats. Other than these features the new MY2019 Hyundai Creta will remain same as the ongoing model.
It is expected that the company will announce the launch of the new model in the coming weeks. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Renault Duster.
New 2019 Hyundai Creta leaked price list. (Image: team-bhp)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
