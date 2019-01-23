New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched its highly anticipated next-gen Wagon R in India today at a starting price of Rs 4.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The company earlier started accepting bookings for the tall-boy hatchback, which is built on Suzuki’s 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the current one. There are a total of variants to choose from, with the top spec model priced at Rs 5.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXi 1.0L Manual– Rs 4.19 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.0L Manual– Rs 4.69 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.0L – Rs 5.16 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.2L Manual– Rs 4.89 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi 1.2L Manual - Rs 5.22 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.2L - Rs 5.36 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi AGS 1.2L - Rs 5.69 LakhIn terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga.Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque.The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in 7 variants and 4 of them will have Maruti’s coveted AGS automatic gearbox – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. The car will be available in 6 exterior colour options.Thenew Wagon R will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.