English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever

The world record is currently held by the new A-Class Sedan with a Cd value of 0.22 and a drag of less than 0.49 m2.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz has teased the new A-Class sedan as the most aerodynamic car ever built. With a Cd value of 0.22 and a frontal area of 2.19 m², the new A-Class Sedan has the lowest drag of any production vehicle worldwide and thereby defends the original world record of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé. This is the third decade now for the aerodynamics engineers at Mercedes-Benz to have repeatedly set new records.

The world record is currently held by the new A-Class Sedan with a Cd value of 0.22 and a drag of less than 0.49 m2. With a Cd value from 0.25, the new A-Class hatchback, too, surpasses its already excellent predecessor (Cd value: from 0.26/frontal area: 2.20 m2).

The good aerodynamic properties make a key contribution to low fuel consumption under everyday conditions. The A-Class Sedan was designed with the smallest detail by a multiplicity of computation loops, CAE simulations (computer-aided engineering) and measurements in the wind tunnel in Sindelfingen.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the most aerodynamic car ever. (Image: Mercedes-Benz) 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the most aerodynamic car ever. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

In addition to the exterior shape, there are other small measures that led to the new record like a reduction of the frontal area, a new sealing concept (such as the sealing of the headlamp surroundings) as well as almost complete panelling of the underbody, which includes the engine bay, main floorpan, parts of the rear axle and the diffuser.

The front and rear wheel spoilers were optimised to route the air around the wheels as efficiently as possible. The rims and tyres also underwent aerodynamic fine-tuning. Depending on the market, an optional two-part shutter system behind the radiator grille is available, which minimizes the airflow through the engine bay.

The A-Class Saloon will launch at the end of 2018 in the U.S. The four-door notchback has the wheelbase of the hatchback (2729 millimetres). In addition, the saloon model has the familiar A-Class design elements.

The new A-Class Saloon will be built in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and Rastatt, Germany and was developed in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...