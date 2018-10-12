New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018

Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated products in India right now, given the fact that it will be launched by Maruti Suzuki India and it is a 4x4 compact SUV with an expected price tag of Rs 10-12 Lakh. The Suzuki Jimny used to sell in India under the Gypsy moniker in its 2nd-generation avatar and was highly successful. The SUV was displayed at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and here’s our first look review of the Jimny. We just hope it comes to India anytime soon.The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.The Jimny features a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear, which can be easily switched from 2H (2WD-high gear), 4H (4WD-high gear) and 4L (4WD-low gear) modes by a shift lever directly connected to the transfer gear. Compared to the 4H mode, the 4L mode can transfer more torque to the tyres while in lower gears, for better traction on steep slopes and rough terrain.The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.