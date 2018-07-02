English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Prices Leaked Ahead of Debut, Starts at JPY 1.4 Million (Rs 9 Lakh)
The price of the Jimny SUV starts JPY 1,458,000 (Rs 9.02 lakh) for the base model called the Jimny XG and goes up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs 12.49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant.
New Suzuki Jimny interiors spotted in japan. (Image: Twitter.com/新車情報広場)
The new 2019 Suzuki Jimny compact SUV has already created a lot of buzz in the market ahead of its Japan debut on 5th July, 2018. While the design, cabin, features and other important details of the SUV has already been leaked multiple times, this time around, the prices of the Jimny are out, as seen written in the leaked brochure from Japan.
Shared on a Facebook page, the leaked brochure hands-out the complete price list of the Jimny SUV that starts JPY 1,458,000 (Rs 9.02 lakh) for the base model called the Jimny XG and going up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs 12.49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant.
As per the brochure, the new-gen Suzuki Jimny will get 4WD as standard in all the variants and there will be a total of 10 trims to choose from, categorized in 5 variants. While the regular Jimny will be available in XG, XL, and XC variants, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC.
The Jimny for Japan comes with a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the Jimny Sierra has a larger engine. Both the engines get either a 5 speed manual or a 4 speed automatic gearbox as an option. It's clear that the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV.
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
New Suzuki Jimny interiors spotted in japan. (Image: Twitter.com/新車情報広場)
On the outside, the Suzuki Jimny will be a three-door offering and will come with a classic design language. The front-end of the car will have a 5-slat, blacked-out grille which along with the circular headlights, circular fog lights and circular indicators give the car a retro and muscular feel. The front bumper gets a large air intake and it is, along with the outside rearview mirrors, blacked-out.
Back in 2015, Suzuki announced it will be introducing five new vehicles in five years. The new Jimny will be the first of the proposed five cars, and the rest of the four cars will be launched in two years, time.
Also Watch
Shared on a Facebook page, the leaked brochure hands-out the complete price list of the Jimny SUV that starts JPY 1,458,000 (Rs 9.02 lakh) for the base model called the Jimny XG and going up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs 12.49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant.
As per the brochure, the new-gen Suzuki Jimny will get 4WD as standard in all the variants and there will be a total of 10 trims to choose from, categorized in 5 variants. While the regular Jimny will be available in XG, XL, and XC variants, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC.
The Jimny for Japan comes with a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the Jimny Sierra has a larger engine. Both the engines get either a 5 speed manual or a 4 speed automatic gearbox as an option. It's clear that the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV.
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
New Suzuki Jimny interiors spotted in japan. (Image: Twitter.com/新車情報広場)
On the outside, the Suzuki Jimny will be a three-door offering and will come with a classic design language. The front-end of the car will have a 5-slat, blacked-out grille which along with the circular headlights, circular fog lights and circular indicators give the car a retro and muscular feel. The front bumper gets a large air intake and it is, along with the outside rearview mirrors, blacked-out.
Back in 2015, Suzuki announced it will be introducing five new vehicles in five years. The new Jimny will be the first of the proposed five cars, and the rest of the four cars will be launched in two years, time.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Prices Leaked Ahead of Debut, Starts at JPY 1.4 Million (Rs 9 Lakh)
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Shweta and Navya Are a Sight to Behold in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Sarees; See Pics
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal