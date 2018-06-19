English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
The Japanese automaker is now looking to reassert itself into the conversation with a new generation of its small, tough off-roader, the Jimny.
2019 Suzuki Jimny exterior. (Image: Suzuki)
With just about every vehicle manufacturer coming up with a steady stream of new SUV models, it could be easy to forget that Suzuki was producing and selling affordable SUVs long before it became fashionable. The Japanese automaker is now looking to reassert itself into the conversation with a new generation of its small, tough off-roader, the Jimny. And it's ramping up the anticipation with the release of the first official images of the all-new model.
It's entirely possible Suzuki wasn't planning to reveal any official images at this point, but after a set of unofficial images from a presentation were leaked on the internet last week the company has now put these official renderings on its global website.
2019 Suzuki Jimny interior. (Image: Suzuki)
Although the website doesn't reveal much that wasn't already known by the public after the recent leaks, it does confirm the fact this is something of an evolutionary redesign and not a radical overhaul to take the Jimny in any sort of new direction.
In fact, some observers might revel in the fact the new Jimny will be a slightly retro design when compared to much of the competition. Although there will be an extensive palette of funky, youthful exterior colors, the unashamedly boxy shape remains and it will also be one of very few SUVs to still store the spare wheel on the rear tailgate.
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe!
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
Back in 2015 Suzuki announced it was going to be introducing five new vehicles in five years. Time is now getting on and it's clear the new Jimny will be the first of the proposed five, so the company will have to get a move on if the other four are to come to fruition inside that timescale.
Although full details such as engine specifications are yet to be revealed, it's clear the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV and not be morphing into some sort of soft-roader.
Also Watch
It's entirely possible Suzuki wasn't planning to reveal any official images at this point, but after a set of unofficial images from a presentation were leaked on the internet last week the company has now put these official renderings on its global website.
2019 Suzuki Jimny interior. (Image: Suzuki)
Although the website doesn't reveal much that wasn't already known by the public after the recent leaks, it does confirm the fact this is something of an evolutionary redesign and not a radical overhaul to take the Jimny in any sort of new direction.
In fact, some observers might revel in the fact the new Jimny will be a slightly retro design when compared to much of the competition. Although there will be an extensive palette of funky, youthful exterior colors, the unashamedly boxy shape remains and it will also be one of very few SUVs to still store the spare wheel on the rear tailgate.
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe!
On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the current model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
Back in 2015 Suzuki announced it was going to be introducing five new vehicles in five years. Time is now getting on and it's clear the new Jimny will be the first of the proposed five, so the company will have to get a move on if the other four are to come to fruition inside that timescale.
Although full details such as engine specifications are yet to be revealed, it's clear the new Jimny will stay true to more than two decades of tradition of being a rugged, compact, capable and affordable SUV and not be morphing into some sort of soft-roader.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?