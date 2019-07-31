Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New 2020 Honda Pilot Limited Edition Trim Paints Everything Black

The 20-inch alloy wheels have been painted black, the grille receives a blackout treatment, and all the trim has been darkened, while the dash is illuminated with red accent lighting, in the Pilot's Black edition.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
New 2020 Honda Pilot Limited Edition Trim Paints Everything Black
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition (Image: Honda/ AFP Relaxnews)
Honda's new package for the 2020 Honda Pilot swaps every colour on the inside and out for black. Earlier this year, Ford announced the Black Appearance Package for 2019 Ford Rangers, a trim option that swapped out every exterior detail found on the model for a black version; around the same time, Honda unveiled the 2019 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition which treated the model in a similar manner. This week the company announced that yet another model in its portfolio will benefit from a completely black redesign: the 2020 Pilot. The model is based on the Pilot Elite trim and essentially just refinishes all interior and exterior components and parts in black. The 20-inch alloy wheels have been painted in the colour, the grille receives a blackout treatment, and all the trim has been darkened. On the inside, the dash is illuminated with red accent lighting, and the first and second rows feature matching accent stitching.

Like the rest of the lineup, this limited-edition model comes will Honda Sensing as standard. An 8-inch touchscreen display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and a power tailgate are all available. Purchasing a 2020 Honda Pilot finished with the Black Edition trim brings the starting MSRP up to $49,620 compared with the Pilot Elite whose price tag settles in at $48,120.

