New 2020 Suzuki Swift Sport Now Gets 1.4-Litre Hybrid Engine, Has Top Speed of 210 Kmph

The current generation of Swift Sport has now got a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with 48V mild-hybrid tech. The car is not available in India and is sold abroad. While it is obvious that the change will make the hatchback more fuel-efficient, the major reason for the update was to comply with the upcoming emission regulations that are more stringent, said a report. The report also says that the carmaker is working on updating other models in its international line-up including S-Cross and Vitara SUV with similar engines and mild-hybrid technology.

This is basically being done to get a fleet average of 95g of carbon-di-oxide/kilometre, which is the target as per the new mandatory EU legislation emission reduction targets. The updated Swift Sport, as claimed by the brand can go from 0 to a speed of 100 km/hr in 9.1 seconds and the top speed of the vehicle will now be around 210 km/hr. Furthermore, the upgraded engine helps Swift Sport achieve WLTP-certified carbon-di-oxide emissions of 127g/km. In addition to that, there will be an improvement of 6 per cent in fuel economy over the outgoing model.

What remains unchanged is the lightweight Heartect platform, which gives it a kerb weight of 1,025kg. Other additional features that Suzuki has added include adaptive cruise control and LED headlights. What is a bummer, amidst all this is that the car is not going to make it to the Indian subcontinent anytime soon. However, Maruti Suzuki did showcase the standard swift with some similar features at the Auto Expo 2020 which was held last month in Greater Noida.