New 2021 Kia Stinger Unveiled, Flagship GT Offering Gets Design and Feature Updates

Kia StiKia Motors Corporation has released the first images of the upgraded Kia Stinger, revealing a refreshed design for the high-performance sedan both inside and out.

At the front of the Stinger, Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille sits between new LED headlamps, with a new design and LED daytime running lights. The new lamps appear darker and sleeker with the lights out, while giving the car a more high-tech light signature. At the rear, there is a new rear combination lamp extending the full width of the car and mimicking the shape of the spoiler integrated into the boot lid. The new turn signals comprise a collection of 10 individual LED units each, arranged in a grid pattern to mimic the appearance of a checkered flag, used in motorsport to signal the end of a race.

Kia Stinger. (Image source: Kia)

Buyers of more powerful examples of the Stinger will have the option to specify larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers, with a more purposeful, performance-inspired rear diffuser to give the car a more muscular rear appearance.

Two new 18-inch and 19-inch aluminium-alloy wheels are also introduced. The Stinger will be available with a new exterior colour in many markets worldwide.

Two new exterior packages are also introduced for the first time. For high-performance variants in many markets worldwide, a new ‘Dark Package’ brings with it a gloss black diffuser surround and black wide-bore muffler tips. The Stinger emblem on the tailgate is also finished in black. For North America, a new ‘Black Package’ is offered which includes new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, a new rear wing for the trunk lid, and blacked-out mirror caps and side fender trim.

Kia Stinger interiors. (Image source: Kia)

On the inside, the lower section of the steering wheel features a new metallic finish, matching the chrome bezel that now surrounds the 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The rear-view mirror is now frameless, creating a modern look and enhancing rear visibility.

Depending on specification, the dashboard and doors are finished with new contrast stitching, while the centre console is available with aluminium or carbon fibre-style trim. Sitting atop the dash is Kia’s upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, accented by a new glossy black finish along the front of the dash. The cabin also features a new mood lighting system, allowing drivers to select one of 64 colour options.

There is no official word on when the Kia Stinger will be launched in India or whether it will come to our market at all. As for the engine and transmission details, the company says that the details will come at a later date.