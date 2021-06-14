New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class All Set to Launch in India on June 17; Check Details Here

After its global launch in September 2020, Mercedes' next-gen S class sedan will finally be making its way to the Indian market on June 17, 2021. In fact, select car dealers have already started accepting bookings for it with a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Top of the heap of Mercedes Benz's sedan lineup, the S-class will be made available in both petrol and diesel variants. Touted as the most luxurious S class ever made, the new-gen car is expected to host some new features adding to the already grand feel of the car.

Taking the design and feel of the S class to a higher level, Mercedes has introduced a brand-new dashboard on this car. The new setup replaces the old cluster of buttons with a 12.8- inch infotainment system that comes with security features like fingerprint scan and facial recognition. The car also gets new steering that comes with a capacitive hands-off recognition feature. At the back, there are two lounge-like rear seats that bring unparalleled luxury and comfort for the passengers.

The car also comes loaded with other safety and convenience features that include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control feature among others.

The new-gen S-Class 2021 will reportedly be offered in two trims: S450 and S400D. The S450 variant will be powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that has a capacity to produce 367 bhp of power coupled with 500Nm of peak torque. The S400D variant of the car employs an in-line 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 330hp of maximum and 700Nm of maximum torque. Both engines get a 9-speed automatic transmission and offer rear-wheel drive.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is 34mm longer (5,289mm), 22mm wider (1,921mm), 12mm higher (1,503mm), and has a 51mm longer (3,216mm) wheelbase than its predecessor. The boot now has a capacity of 550 litres, up from 530 litres in the previous model.

Since the car will be coming to the Indian market as a CBU, the prices are expected on a higher side than usual. With the estimates of a starting price of Rs 1.5 crore, we might have to wait for the company to make a final confirmation.

