Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new S-Class in India on June 17, today after its initial launch worldwide in September 2020. The long-wheelbase variant (V 223) of the S-Class will be available in India. The sedan in its latest generation is larger in total size than the model it replaces. The S-Class, top of the Mercedes-Benz’s sedan line-up, will be offered in both petrol and diesel models. Watch the live launch here-

The new model replaces the previous cluster of controls with a 12.8-inch infotainment system that includes security mechanisms like fingerprint scanning and face recognition. The vehicle also has improved steering, which has a capacitive hands-off recognition technology. There are two lounge-like rear seats in the back that provide unsurpassed luxury and relaxation for the passenger. Other security and comfort features include several airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and computerized stability control, amongst others.

The new-generation automobile is likely to have some additional amenities that will add to the car’s already magnificent ambience. It is being marketed as the most luxury S-Class ever produced. Mercedes has put a brand-new dashboard on this car, elevating the style and experience of the S-Class.

The new-generation S-Class 2021 will be available in two trim levels: S450 and S400D. The S450 version will be driven by a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine capable of producing 367 horsepower and 500Nm of peak torque. The S400D model of the automobile is powered by an in-line 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine with a maximum output of 330hp and a maximum torque of 700Nm. These engines are equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission and have rear-wheel drive.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is 34mm longer (5,289mm), 22mm wider (1,921mm), 12mm higher (1,503mm), and even has a 51mm longer (3,216mm) wheelbase. The boot now has a capacity of 550 litres, then 530 litres of the previous generation.

