New 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing Without Disguise, Launch in Early 2021

New spy shots of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 have emerged online. The test mule has been spotted without camouflage and caught fully undisguised. While the pictures which surfaced earlier gave a perspective on expectations from the new-gen motorcycle, the latest ones give a better idea of the specs. The test model seems to be near-production form, decked with graphics and other embellishments.

The new gen Classic 350 retains the iconic tiger-eye headlamp cluster design but sports new turn indicators. The split frame chassis setup design is preserved. The taillamps and its mount get a makeover, which looks classy. Most of the current model’s design remains in the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 including the retro-style tank, lengthy fenders and side panels. A few subtle variations include a redesigned rear seat with rounded edges and a sleeker tail-light with a chrome bezel. To enhance comfort for the pillion, the grab rail seems to be raised.

The all-new Classic 350 is built on the new, dual-cradle frame J platform for better stiffness. The upcoming bike gets a new switchgear and has both disc brakes on the right-hand side. Though the instrument console on the next-generation Classic 350 isn't visible, it's expected to be available. The motorcycle will be powered by a 349cc, air-cooled fuel-injected engine. This single cylinder engine motor can churn out peak power figures of 20.2 HP at 6,100rpmand a maximum torque of 27 Nm at 4,000rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. A SOHC two-valve head and an additional internal oil circuit is present within the cylinder head to aid engine cooling. The alloy wheels appear as wire-spoke units, available as accessories and for select models.

The price for the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 between Rs 1.7 lakh to 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new bike early next year.