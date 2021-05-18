New 2022 Kia Carnival MPV Scores Full 5-Star Rating in ANCAP Crash Test: Watch Video

South Korean automobile giant Kia, which entered the Indian car market with its SUV Seltos in 2019, has made a strong foothold in the country. The compact four-wheeler enjoyed popularity among the Indian car buyers who got attracted to its aggressive pricing, feature-loaded cabin and good looks. Following the success of Seltos, Kia Motors India, the local subsidiary of the Korean automaker, launched Carnival, a premium MPV (multi-purpose vehicle). However, the version launched for Indian buyers is of the previous generation, whereas the more advanced fourth-gen version was unveiled globally recently.

And now, this new version of the Kia Seltos has passed the global crash test with flying colours. The high selling Kia Carnival scored five-star safety ratings on ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) crash test. The video of the crash test, uploaded on the official Youtube channel, shows the safety performance of Carnival. The first test rates the MPV's frontal capacity to bear the shock during an accident. As the speeding car hit another approaching vehicle from the opposite side, Carnival's front part absorbed all the shock to keep the dummy passengers safe. The airbags of the eight-seater were activated as soon as the crash took place. The robust crumple zones did their job well during the crash test.

WATCH CRASH TEST VIDEO:

During the full-width test, a full speeding Carnival was made to ram into a wall. The front bumper and engine bay of the MPV soaked all the pressure of the impact, keeping the occupants safe. The dummy passengers also got support from the airbags that were deployed at the point of collision.

During the side impact when a fast-approaching vehicle hit a resting Carnival, the fourth-gen vehicle's sturdy parts kept the passengers out of harm's way. The impact was reduced to the minimum despite the still Carnival moving a few inches away.

Kia Carnival was launched in Australia and New Zealand in January 2021 following which the crash test took place.

