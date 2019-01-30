English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 5th-Gen Renault Clio Unveiled
Renault's compact car has been slightly shortened and lowered for improved aerodynamics and athleticism.
he New Renault Clio (fifth generation) will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Renault has unveiled its fifth-generation Clio, which will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019. It is billed as being sleeker, more dynamic and more connected than ever.
Renault's compact car has been slightly shortened and lowered for improved aerodynamics and athleticism. In general, it emulates a more modern style, with a new C-shaped 100% LED lighting profile at the front and rear, plus new air deflectors on the front wheel arches and various chrome details. The new model will be offered in a total of 11 body colors (with thee new shades: Valencia Orange, Vison Brown and Celadon Blue) and with three exterior customization packs (red, orange, black).
The New Renault Clio (fifth generation). (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The most notable changes are to be found on the inside, however, with the arrival of a 9.3-inch multimedia screen, fitted vertically and angled towards the driver. It offers access to the Renault Easy Link multimedia system (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and to the vehicle's Multi-Sense settings (driving mode, interior ambiance, etc.). For the first time, this new Clio also has a digital instrument panel (TFT display from 7-10 inches, depending on the model) replacing the tradition analog dashboard instruments.
Note that this new-generation Renault Clio also lands with a new Initiale Paris signature and sporty R.S. Line pack. The Clio Initiale Paris gets more chrome detailing, as well as specific badges and rims. It features padded leather seats and a foamed leather steering wheel. The R.S. Line model, directly inspired by Renault Sport, brings a sporty vibe to the compact car with features such as a honeycomb grille, special 17-inch wheel rims, sports seats, aluminum pedals a perforated leather steering wheel.
Engine specs will be announced in the run-up to the Geneva Motor Show. As well as the classic gasoline and diesel versions, Renault could soon present a hybrid version of the vehicle, followed later by a fully electric version of its bestseller.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Renault's compact car has been slightly shortened and lowered for improved aerodynamics and athleticism. In general, it emulates a more modern style, with a new C-shaped 100% LED lighting profile at the front and rear, plus new air deflectors on the front wheel arches and various chrome details. The new model will be offered in a total of 11 body colors (with thee new shades: Valencia Orange, Vison Brown and Celadon Blue) and with three exterior customization packs (red, orange, black).
The New Renault Clio (fifth generation). (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The most notable changes are to be found on the inside, however, with the arrival of a 9.3-inch multimedia screen, fitted vertically and angled towards the driver. It offers access to the Renault Easy Link multimedia system (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and to the vehicle's Multi-Sense settings (driving mode, interior ambiance, etc.). For the first time, this new Clio also has a digital instrument panel (TFT display from 7-10 inches, depending on the model) replacing the tradition analog dashboard instruments.
Note that this new-generation Renault Clio also lands with a new Initiale Paris signature and sporty R.S. Line pack. The Clio Initiale Paris gets more chrome detailing, as well as specific badges and rims. It features padded leather seats and a foamed leather steering wheel. The R.S. Line model, directly inspired by Renault Sport, brings a sporty vibe to the compact car with features such as a honeycomb grille, special 17-inch wheel rims, sports seats, aluminum pedals a perforated leather steering wheel.
Engine specs will be announced in the run-up to the Geneva Motor Show. As well as the classic gasoline and diesel versions, Renault could soon present a hybrid version of the vehicle, followed later by a fully electric version of its bestseller.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mishti Chakraborty On Manikarnika Final Cut: Was Shocked and Disappointed to See My Role
- Honor View 20 Review: Punching a Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Surely Notice
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Wife of Jailed Bahraini Footballer Begs Thai PM for his Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results