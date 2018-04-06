English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe to Feature Formula 1 Hybrid Technology
It's claimed that two different powertrains are under development and both of them will benefit from the new ERS system.
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A new Alfa Romeo Giulia coupe is said to be under development, and according to Autocar magazine in the UK, the new models will feature a Formula 1-inspired energy recovery system (ERS) and some very impressive power ratings.
It's claimed that two different powertrains are under development and both of them will benefit from the new ERS system. The first of the two is based on the 276 bhp 2.0-liter turbo currently found in the Giulia Veloce sedan, while the other is said to be based on the 2.9-liter turbo V-6 from the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
These upgraded versions are said to produce some very impressive performance figures, with the 2.0-liter unit developing around 345 bhp and the V-6 offering a mighty 641 bhp. If the V-6 does produce that amount of power it would make the car it will be fitted in the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever, and it would be producing only 20 bhp less than the 661 bhp of the Ferrari 488.
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
This would make the new Giulia considerably more powerful than the cars we'd currently see as its main rivals. For example, the BMW M4 DTM is rated at 493 bhp, the Audi RS5 at 444 bhp, and the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé, which is the closest but still well-short, is rated at 503 bhp.
It's thought the new Giulia will appear before the end of this year but won't go on sale until sometime in 2019, potentially badged as the Sprint, although enthusiasts would suggest GTV might be a whole lot more historically appropriate.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
The coupe is derived from the existing Giulia sedan, and although the forward exterior panels are likely to carry over, there will be a new roofline, different rear quarter panels, and longer doors to make accessing the rear seats a little easier. It's also expected a new front fascia will be introduced to distinguish the coupe from the sedan.
As for the ERS itself, it's expected to be a development of the HY-KERS set-up produced by a combination of Ferrari and Magneti Marelli for the LaFerrari, which is claimed to be even more advanced than the type used in Ferrari's F1 cars. And of course, this system is very much performance rather than economy and emissions oriented.
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
It's claimed that two different powertrains are under development and both of them will benefit from the new ERS system. The first of the two is based on the 276 bhp 2.0-liter turbo currently found in the Giulia Veloce sedan, while the other is said to be based on the 2.9-liter turbo V-6 from the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
These upgraded versions are said to produce some very impressive performance figures, with the 2.0-liter unit developing around 345 bhp and the V-6 offering a mighty 641 bhp. If the V-6 does produce that amount of power it would make the car it will be fitted in the most powerful road-going Alfa Romeo ever, and it would be producing only 20 bhp less than the 661 bhp of the Ferrari 488.
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
This would make the new Giulia considerably more powerful than the cars we'd currently see as its main rivals. For example, the BMW M4 DTM is rated at 493 bhp, the Audi RS5 at 444 bhp, and the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé, which is the closest but still well-short, is rated at 503 bhp.
It's thought the new Giulia will appear before the end of this year but won't go on sale until sometime in 2019, potentially badged as the Sprint, although enthusiasts would suggest GTV might be a whole lot more historically appropriate.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
The coupe is derived from the existing Giulia sedan, and although the forward exterior panels are likely to carry over, there will be a new roofline, different rear quarter panels, and longer doors to make accessing the rear seats a little easier. It's also expected a new front fascia will be introduced to distinguish the coupe from the sedan.
As for the ERS itself, it's expected to be a development of the HY-KERS set-up produced by a combination of Ferrari and Magneti Marelli for the LaFerrari, which is claimed to be even more advanced than the type used in Ferrari's F1 cars. And of course, this system is very much performance rather than economy and emissions oriented.
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Why Is Settling Down Linked To Getting Married, Asks Ekta Kapoor
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo