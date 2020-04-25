AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New Aston Martin Boss Says Focus on SUV Launch, Restarting Factories

Aston Martin logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Aston Martin logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Aston Martin would be building its order book and would invest in developing mid-engined cars, while looking at electric car production in the longer term.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Share this:

Aston Martin's immediate priorities will be restarting manufacturing and launching production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, the luxury carmaker's new boss, Formula 1 team owner Lawrence Stroll, said on Monday.

The Canadian businessman has just taken charge of the British firm after taking a personal stake as the head of a consortium of investors seeking to turn around the fortunes of a brand famous for its association with James Bond.

Like thousands of UK firms, Aston Martin suspended production at two factories in late March under the country's stringent lockdown against the coronavirus outbreak. It extended the suspension to April 27 last week.

"In this first year we will reset the business," Stroll, the company's new executive chairman, said on Monday.

"Our most pressing objective is to plan to restart our manufacturing operations, particularly to start production of the brand's first SUV, DBX, and to bring the organisation back to full operating life."

He also said Aston Martin would be building its order book and would invest in developing mid-engined cars while looking at electric car production in the longer term.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres