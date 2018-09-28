New Aston Martin Vantage Launched at Rs 2.95 Crore, 20 Units Allocated to India

Aston Martin has launched the all-new Vantage in India with a price tag of Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The event was held at Infiniti cars outlet in Mumbai. Aston Martin has launched the Vantage luxury sports car in India at Rs 2.95 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Aston Martin Vantage is based on the company's next generation platform. Also, the new Vantage has 70 percent components which are bespoke.The Vantage gets a bespoke 'Bonded Aluminium' underframe which keeps the weight at just 1,530 kgs. In addition to this, the new Vantage is the first Aston Martin to come woth an electronic rear differential.On the engine front, the Vantage draws its power from a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine which puts out 510hp and 685Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and all that power is sent to the rear wheels. The company claims that the Vantage can do 0-100kph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 313kph.Only 20 units of the Aston Martin Vantage will be allocated to India and deliveries will commence at the beginning of 2019. The Aston Martin Vantage will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911 in the Indian market.